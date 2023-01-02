Does Alia Bhatt regret getting pregnant at peak of her career?

One of the most famous Bollywood stars, Alia Bhatt, recently talked about becoming a mother at the peak of her career saying that she has never been happier in her life.

The Raazi actor got married to Bollywood actor, Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022, and embraced motherhood in November last year.

In a recent interview, Bhatt discussed getting married and having a child while at the pinnacle of her film career.

The actress stated that she has never been happier in her life and that she will never regret her decision.

The Darlings actor, recently in conversation with an Indian website, ETimes, was asked about what drives her to live a life on her terms.

To this, she replied, “There is no right or wrong in life. What works for me might not work for someone else. I have always been someone who listens to my heart. You can’t plan life. Life plans itself and you just have to follow that path.”

She continued saying, “Yes, at the peak of my career, I decided to get married and have a baby. But who says that marriage or motherhood will change anything to do with my work? Even if it does, so be it. I don’t care. I knew that in life, I would never regret the decision to have a baby.”

Bhatt further said that having her daughter – Raha – is the best decision that she has ever made.

“I have never been happier or more fulfilled. Every moment is more meaningful as a mother,” the actor added.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen on big screen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, opposite her husband, Ranbir Kapoor.

She will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, alongside Ranveer Singh. The film is slated to release on April 28, this year.