NSC okays action against digital propagandists spreading disinfo on economy

The National Security Committee (NSC) met again on Monday to deliberate on the proposals shared in its last meeting and gave approval of decisive action against social media propagandists.

Senior civil and military officials including Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir attended the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House.

The civil and military leadership proposed to take action against those campaigning against the country on the social media platforms.

The meeting was the continuation of the one held last week.

The huddle decided to monitor social media accounts promoting the agenda of ‘anti-nationals’.

The meeting decided taking immediate action against social media accounts targeting the state of the country’s economy.

In the last meeting, the NSC had recommended extraordinary steps at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border to stop the smuggling of foreign currency into Afghanistan.

The meeting also covered the subsequent negotiations between the government and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

During the meeting, Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar briefed the NSC comprising top civilian and military leaders on the country’s current economic situation.