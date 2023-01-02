NSC meets again to approve guidelines for national security

The National Security Committee (NSC) is meeting again today (Monday) to deliberate on the proposals shared in its last meeting and give approval to guidelines on economic and national security amid rising terrorism cases.

Senior civil and military officials including Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir are attending the meeting being chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House.

The meeting is a continuation of the one held last week.

Officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that the meeting will also grant approval of decisive action against terrorists.

In the last meeting, the NSC had recommended extraordinary steps at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border to stop the smuggling of foreign currency into Afghanistan.

The meeting also covered the subsequent negotiations between the government and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).