Fast track, consensus based economic recovery only way to save country

Comprehensive ‘national security’ revolves around economic security and that sovereignty or dignity comes under stress without self-sufficiency and economic independence while there will be zero tolerance on terrorism.

This was resolved on Monday at the conclusion of a two-day meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC). The meeting resumed at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad on Monday with Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif in the chair and attended by relevant federal cabinet members, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir as well as chiefs of the remaining services, and heads of intelligence services.

On Monday, proposals shared in its last meeting were deliberated and approved, including decisive action against social media propagandists who were targeting the economy.

The civil and military leadership proposed to take action against those campaigning against the country on the social media platforms.

The huddle decided to monitor social media accounts promoting the agenda of ‘anti-nationals’.

Economic security is national security

During the meeting, it was emphasized that national security revolves around economic security and that sovereignty or dignity comes under stress without self-sufficiency and economic independence.

Economic road map

A comprehensive review of the ongoing economic situation and challenges being faced by the common people, particularly the lower and middle-income classes, was undertaken.

The finance minister briefed the forum about the economic stability road map of the government including the status of discussions with international financial institutions, exploring other financial avenues based on mutual interests as well as relief measures for common people.

To strengthen the economy, the committee agreed to undertake concrete steps for an economic recovery, including imports rationalization as well as preventing illegal currency outflows and curbing the hawala business.

Dar said that emphasis will be especially laid on improving agricultural output and manufacturing sector to ensure food security, imports-substitution and employment.

It was resolved that people-centric economic policies with trickle down effects to common people will remain priority.

It was also agreed to involve all stakeholders for consensus to realize effective and fast track economic recovery and road map.

‘Terrorism will be dealt with full force’

In a formal readout of the NSC meeting issued on Monday evening, the government reiterated its resolve to have zero tolerance for terrorism in Pakistan and reaffirmed its determination to take on any and all entities that resort to violence.

The committee was also briefed on the security situation across the country with a particular focus on recent terrorist incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz emphasized that the war against terrorism will be led by federal and provincial governments as per the National Action Plan (NAP) in accordance with National Internal Security Policy with people centric socio-economic development as priority.

The armed forces would provide resolute deterrence and secure conducive and enabling environment.

Moreover, to tackle the emerging security situation, the provincial apex committees are being revived in earnest with law enforcement agencies, especially the Counter Terrorism Department (CTDs) will be brought up to the required fighting standards with requisite capabilities.

With the suggestion that foreign hands are involved in attacks or cross-border attacks being launched, the forum concluded that no country will be allowed to provide sanctuaries and facilitation to terrorists.

nd Pakistan reserves the rights to safeguard her people, it was agreed.

“This will be dealt with full force of the state. Pakistan’s security is un-compromisable and the full writ of the state will be maintained on every inch of Pakistan’s territory,” the committee resolved.

Flood recovery

With some 33 million affected by the floods, the forum resolved to mobilize all available resources for their rehabilitation and reconstruction.

For this purpose, coordination with provincial governments and multilateral financial institutions will be enhanced.

The committee also appreciated the ongoing relief efforts led by the prime minister and federating units.

In the last meeting, the NSC had recommended extraordinary steps at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border to stop the smuggling of foreign currency into Afghanistan.

The meeting also covered the subsequent negotiations between the government and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

