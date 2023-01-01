ECP resumes preparations for LG polls in Islamabad

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started preparations for holding local government (LG) polls in the capital city.

The sources said that the ballot papers have been handed over to all returning officers (ROs) on the holiday.

It is notable that the electoral body’s intra court appeal against the elections is yet to be heard while PTI and JI have filed contempt of court petitions against the ECP for not holding LG polls on December 31 in pursuance of the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) orders.

Earlier in the day, the President Arif Alvi had returned the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2022 without approval by exercising his power under clause (1) (b) of Article 75 of the Constitution.

The president said that due to this bill, the local bodies’ elections will be further delayed.

He said that due to hasty steps of federal government, the election process had been delayed twice already, which was not appropriate for the democracy.