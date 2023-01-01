PDM government was a reaction to Imran’s abhorrence, says Ayaz Sadiq

Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) government was not engineered by General (retired) Qamar Bajwa, but it was constituted to respond to detestable attitude of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Addressing a seminar in Lahore on Sunday, Sadiq said that former PTI leaders Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen did whatever Imran Khan wanted, but he always shows sneaky attitude toward anyone who help him.

He said that in the past, fakes cases were registered against PML-N leaders but despite it, none of the leaders switched their loyalties.

“There was nobody who sought pardon from the PTI chairman when he was at the helm. But now, there is a queue of people who want mercy,” he claimed.

PML-N leader said that the government was decisively trying to dig out Imran’s corruption cases while asserting that the former prime minister wanted an NRO.

He said that General (retired) Bajwa did do bad things such as supporting Imran Khan by political engineering in 2018 general electios.