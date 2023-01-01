PTI to form strong govt in 2023 through elections, claims Imran Khan

As the new year has arrived, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan pledged that his party will form a strong government through elections in 2023.

In a series of tweets, mentioning the best and worst times of 2022, Imran Khan shared, “A government with one of the best econ performances was removed through a conspiracy triggered by supreme self-interest, and Pakistan was handed over to a bunch of criminals.”

They ran the economy to the ground, gave themselves NRO2 and through NAB law amends opened the doors for all white-collar criminals to plunder, he added.

“How was it the “best of times”? It was the first time I have seen Pakistanis become a nation. Despite all parties combining together against PTI, supported by ECP and establishment.”

The party chairman said, “PTI through massive public support won 75% of bye-elections and established itself as a truly national party. Despite the gloom right now, especially of a possible default, I have faith in Almighty Allah and confidence in our people that without a doubt in 2023 through elections PTI will form a strong government.”

He asserted that PTI will bring substantive structural reforms to get Pakistan out of the crisis that the imported government and its backers have plunged the country into.