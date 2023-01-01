Watch Live
Pakistan

PTI to form strong govt in 2023 through elections, claims Imran Khan

Says PTI to bring substantive structural reforms to get Pakistan out of crisis
Web desk Jan 01, 2023
<p>Photo: File</p>

As the new year has arrived, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan pledged that his party will form a strong government through elections in 2023.

In a series of tweets, mentioning the best and worst times of 2022, Imran Khan shared, “A government with one of the best econ performances was removed through a conspiracy triggered by supreme self-interest, and Pakistan was handed over to a bunch of criminals.”

They ran the economy to the ground, gave themselves NRO2 and through NAB law amends opened the doors for all white-collar criminals to plunder, he added.

“How was it the “best of times”? It was the first time I have seen Pakistanis become a nation. Despite all parties combining together against PTI, supported by ECP and establishment.”

The party chairman said, “PTI through massive public support won 75% of bye-elections and established itself as a truly national party. Despite the gloom right now, especially of a possible default, I have faith in Almighty Allah and confidence in our people that without a doubt in 2023 through elections PTI will form a strong government.”

He asserted that PTI will bring substantive structural reforms to get Pakistan out of the crisis that the imported government and its backers have plunged the country into.

Imran Khan

PTI

new year eve

