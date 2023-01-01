Turning the page: 2023 a year to revive, rebuild, reclaim and restore

Outgoing year brought a lot of pain and anguish for many

The outgoing year 2022 brought with it challenges, pain, and anguish.

As we look forward towards the new year, here is a look back at some of the moments that wowed, stunned, surprised, shocked, hurt us and some which gave us hope.

The outgoing year was troubling for residents of Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city. It was plagued by rising street crime, terrorism, mysterious murders and public lynching over the course of the year.

Residents of the city reported an increase in incidents of snatching and murders upon resistance, apart from carjacking, and other forms of theft. Worryingly, there was also a spate of bombings and attacks by terrorist groups.

Read the full story here: Karachi witnessed worst law and order situation

The rich cultural history of Pakistan has long been a source of pride for the country and its people, with a strong tradition in music, film, and television.

From legendary artists and performers who have enjoyed international legacies to newer acts that are making waves on the global stage, Pakistani culture has truly come into its own.

Pakistan has had a banner year in 2022, with several major milestones in music, film, and television.

Read the full story here: From Grammys to Cannes: Pakistani artists make big impact in 2022

As this year ends, we look back at the stars who bid farewell to this world in 2022.

Some of the greatest legends from famous televangelist Amir Liaquat, and the biggest name in comedy, Ismail Tara, to the ‘Mother Teresa’ of Pakistan, Bilquis Edhi, left this mortal world this year.

Read the full story here: Remembering Pakistani stars who stopped glittering in 2022

There were some highs and lows for the Pakistan Cricket Team in 2022, which included reaching the final of the Asia Cup and the World Cup. Unfortunately, they lost both finals.

Read the full story here: Pakistan cricket in 2022: Breathless year of records, unbelievable moments for Babar XI

YouTube has released the list of top 10 Pakistani YouTubers of the outgoing year 2022. According to this list, the YouTube channel Maaz Safder World has topped the list for entertaining and humorous content, while Ducky Bhai has come in second.

Like other parts of the world, diverse types of content on YouTube in Pakistan including food recipes, entertainment, beauty product promotional videos, comedy, technology videos, and high-quality content, have gained immense popularity over the years.

Read the full story here: These are top 10 Pakistani YouTubers of 2022

Google has released its “Top Trending Google Searches in Pakistan 2022 list as part of its yearly “Year in Search”.

The “Trending Searches” category provides a summary of the top Google search terms in Pakistan in 2022.

Read the full story here: Top 10 most searched movies, TV series in Pakistan in 2022

Google’s annual Year in Search report, which reviews the most notable trends in search over the last year, was issued on Wednesday, according to a statement from the search engine.

Over the year, Pakistanis searched for politics, celebrities, government initiatives, current events, entertainment, technology, and food.

Read the full story here: What did Pakistanis search for the most in 2022?