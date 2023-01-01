President, PM remember flood victims in New Year prayers

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended new year greetings to the nation as they looked back on a turbulent year and hoped for the challenges for Pakistan to ease in the new year.

President Alvi, in his message, said that the past year saw loss of life and money due to floods in 2022 but the nation faced the challenges with steadfastness, unity, and determination.

He prayed, “May the New Year be a blessing to Pakistan, Islam and the world.”

PM says 2022 was another difficult year

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that 2022 was another difficult year for the country as worst floods increased the economic problems.

He tweeted, “My new year resolution is to use my time and all my energies this year to alleviate the sufferings of the people of Pakistan”

The premier said that he will use his energy in 2023 to rehabilitate the flood victims and to put Pakistan on the path of development and stability.

Bilawal: ‘Parliament triumphed over selected’

Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a tweet said that in 2022, people marched and parliament triumphed over the selected.

“We came together to save Pakistan. IA, 2023 will be the year hope triumphs over hate, truth over lies and Unity triumphs over division. #HappyNewYear.”

Interior Minister vows to eliminate terrorism

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah extended his wishes to the nation and prayed that 2023 would be the year of peace, development and prosperity for the people of Pakistan.

He vowed that in the new year, Pakistan will completely get rid of terrorism and extremism.