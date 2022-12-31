Bannu gun battle with terrorists martyrs soldier

A soldier was martyred on Saturday during an operation against terrorists in the general area of Bannu.

At least four terrorists were also killed in the exchange of fire

According to a statement released by the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Jani Khel area of Bannu.

ISPR said that the troops effectively engaged the terrorists who were in their hide out.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, at least four terrorists were killed while a soldier was martyred.

During the intense exchange of fire, 25-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Wasim was martyred as he fought the terrorists gallantly.

A photo of Sepoy Muhammad Waseem who was martyred on Saturday. PHOTO: ISPR

Later, during a search, weapons and ammunition was recovered from the killed terrorists.

Officials said that the terrorists had been involved in terrorist activities targeting security forces and killing innocent citizens.

A clearance operation was launched in the area to eliminate any other terrorists or facilitators.