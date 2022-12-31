Mission MQM unification: Tessori gets early successes with Farooq Sattar

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori got some early successes on his mission to reunite the factions of Muttahida Quomi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

On Saturday, Tessori called on former MQM-P convener Farooq Sattar at the latter’s residence in Karachi’s PIB Colony to find common ground to end grievances and differences amongst the various factions.

Upon the Governor’s arrival, Sattar and other MQM workers welcomed him.

The two discussed MQM future plans and further course of action to unite MQM factions and leaders.

“I came here only to unify MQM. Everyone is a friend of Karachi but honestly Karachi has got no friend that can help it get rid of its problems such as no electricity, water and gas,” he said while speaking to the media after their meeting.

“We are all broken like the roads of Karachi,” the Sindh Governor commented while referring to the MQM factions.

“We have lost power because of our mistakes,” Tessori said, adding that without unity they are viewed as weak.

Farooq Sattar and Sindh Governor evolved consensus on playing their role to fill the political vacuum in the port city.

He added that the only way to get their rights was to snatch it and that can only happen if everyone unites.

“Some people, despite having more than their fill, are still unwilling to share,” he said.

“Lets see who stops us once we unite.”

Farooq Sattar on MQM unity

Sattar appreciated the Sindh governor for his efforts to unite all factions of MQM in the larger interest of Karachi.

He said that the MQM leaders started falling apart in 2016 while he said his final goodbyes in 2018.

Sattar reiterated that he had been trying to reunite the party for the past two and a half years.

Earlier, he had said that he had no objection to Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui leading the party MQM.

Both hoped that the new year would bring with it glad tidings.