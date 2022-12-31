Videos » Meray Sawaal Meray Sawaal with Mansoor Ali Khan - SAMAATV - 31 Dec 2022 Meray Sawaal with Mansoor Ali Khan - SAMAATV - 31 Dec 2022 Dec 31, 2022 Meray Sawaal with Mansoor Ali Khan - SAMAATV - 31 Dec 2022 Recommended Govt keeps fuel prices unchanged for next fortnight Who is Pakistan’s first YouTuber to get a diamond play button? Former Pakistani pacer Umar Gul, Afghanistan part ways Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Goodbye old phones: WhatsApp will no longer work on 47 smartphone models PML-N withdraws petition against Imran Khan’s victory notification in by-polls #FactCheck: Did Saudi Arabia ban carrying Zamzam water on flights?