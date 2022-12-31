Terrorism, economic challenges require national consensus to sail through

The country is currently pass through one of its most critical junctures. To sail through this phase it was important to develop a national consensus among all stakeholders on the challenges of the economy and terrorism to sail through.

This was stated by the Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Saturday during the Commissioning Parade of 118th Midshipmen, and 26th Short Service Commission held at Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi.

In a statement released by the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday, COAS Gen Munir highlighted the challenges faced by the country and the response it requires.

The army chief said that the maritime domain was continuously shifting, mainly due to technological advancement and that only those navies would prevail and prove effective, which aligned with professionalism and modern trends of warfare.

This suggested an escalating naval arms race in the region.

Passing out parade

General Munir was the chief guest at the ceremony.

Upon his arrival at Pakistan Naval Academy, he was received by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

Addressing the parade, COAS congratulated the commissioning officers for the successful completion of their training and for becoming guardians of the maritime frontiers of Pakistan.

He advised young officers, as future leaders, to lead by their conduct, character, professional acumen and foresight.

The COAS also appreciated the Pakistan Naval Academy for imparting quality education not only to Pakistani cadets but to the cadets of friendly countries.

Later, he gave away awards to the prize winners.

The prestigious Quaid-i-Azam Gold Medal was awarded to Lt Kashif Abdul Quyyom of the Pakistan Navy for his Overall Best Performance.

Midshipman Naufil Malik was awarded the coveted Sword of Honor for his overall best performance.

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir hands the Sword of Honor to Midshipman Naufil Malik. PHOTO: ISPR

Visiting Malir Garrison

Later, the COAS visited Malir Garrison, where he laid a floral wreath at Martyr’s Monument.

He also addressed the officers of Karachi Corps, Rangers and other CAFs at the Malir Garrison.

He underscored the need for a focus on the profession and demands of modern warfare and directed information operations.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Karachi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar.