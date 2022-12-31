NSC seeks crackdown against people creating propaganda on default mantra

With the clamor of a fiscal default steadily rising, the government has decided to clamp down on those who it believes are spreading propaganda, causing jitters in the market.

This was recommended during a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC).

During the meeting, Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar briefed the NSC comprising top civilian and military leaders on the country’s current economic situation.

He dismissed rumors of Pakistan going bankrupt and assured that the economic situation is expected to improve in ‘a few weeks’.

The participants were in agreement that the narrative of default was the enemy’s agenda.

It was recommended that a crackdown should be launched against those running an organized campaign on social media to paint a different picture of the country’s economic affairs.

The meeting also discussed statements by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s leadership about the country’s economic affairs.

Participants of the committee suggested strict action should be taken against those who are part of the ‘foreign agenda’ and to crack down against those elements running organized campaigns on social media.

Sources said that that the NSC is expected to approve guidelines on the country’s economy and security in its second meeting scheduled for Monday, January 2.

Operation against terrorists

The NSC second meeting is expected approve decisive actions against terrorists.

A plan for a fresh operation to eliminate terrorists is also likely to be presented in the NSC meeting on Monday.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah confirmed that amid terrorist activities steadily rising across the country, the government and the security forces have now decided to launch an operation against the terrorists to drive the terrorists back.

He said this while talking to SAMAA TV television talk show host Nadeem Malik in the show Nadeem Malik Live on Thursday.

Sanaullah hinted that a terrorist hideout had been traced to Bannu and that the tip of the government’s spear against the terrorists would likely be pointed there.

Fearing that the terrorists may flee across the border, the federal interior minister reposed his faith in the armed forces to successfully clear Pakistani territory of terrorists within days and weeks.