Former Pakistani pacer Umar Gul, Afghanistan part ways

Afghanistan National Cricket Coach Umar Gul said on Saturday his coaching stint with the side has ended with Kabul deciding against offering a fresh contract or extending the current one.

In a message posted on his official account on the social media site Twitter, Gul said that he was grateful to the Afghan Cricket Board for reposing their trust in him.

The former Pakistan international fast bowler said that he had had a wonderful time working with the Afghan team, coaching the boys to the best of his abilities.

“I wish them the very best in the future,” he said.

Gul had retired from all forms of cricket in October 2020 after turning out for 47 Tests where he took 163 wickets at 34.06.

He also played 130 one-day internationals (ODIs) for Pakistan, taking another 179 wickets at 29.34. and 60 T20Is (85 wickets at 16.97) for Pakistan between 2003 and 2016.

He is the 13th highest all-time wicket taker for Pakistan.