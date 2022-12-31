Flights to Europe: IASA team to visit Pakistan in March 2023 after audits of PIA, CAA

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) are ready to be subjected to an online audit of the national carrier as it seeks to lift a ban to fly on European routes.

Aviation sources said a team from International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) was due to visit Pakistan in March. However, it is preconditioned on the successful completion of an online audit.

Once the national carrier has been successfully audited, the IASA team will audit the aviation regulator of Pakistan — the CAA.

A PIA Spokesperson expressed the hope that after the successful audit, it will be able to resume European operations.

He said that both, the PIA and CAA, have completed their preparations for the audit and that the European Agency’s team can conduct an audit whenever it wants.

The official added that restrictions on PIA routes towards Europe are expected to end in 2023.

The ban was imposed by European regulators after the 2020 fake degree scandal hit the aviation industry of Pakistan.