We scored democratic victory against a ‘selected’

Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said that this time last year they had launched a long march to democratically oust the ‘selected’ government.

Referring to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in his speech, he said that they traveled from Karachi to Islamabad and returned triumphantly after ousting Imran democratically.

Whenever there is a (free, fair and transparent) contest, they will win, he said.

Politics of unity

Bilawal said that in his view, the strength of his party was politics of unity where people of various backgrounds and ethnicity were welcomed and treated with equality.

He added that there were some who in the past argued that Karachi belongs to a particular party and ethnicity who speak a particular language. Still, I say it belongs to everyone from every ethnicity and who speaks all kinds of languages.

Whenever there is a contest, PPP will stand firm and compete.

Whenever the state is in trouble, it is the PPP who will come forth to save it, he said.

Murad Ali Shah is CM of Karachi

The amount of work Murad Ali Shah has done for Karachi, the resources spent on it, and the time he has dedicated to it is the highest by any party’s chief minister.

“He is the chief minister of entire Sindh and also the chief minister of Karachi.”

Artificial mandates used to be created.

In 2018 elections, selecteds were imposed on us in different constituencies.

But after by-elections, these seats rightfully returned to Pakistan.

