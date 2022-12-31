PTI seeks contempt proceedings against ECP chief

After the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the federal government failed to hold local government elections in the federal capital on Saturday despite orders issued by the court – albeit less than 24 hours before the polls were due to be held – the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has gone to court seeking contempt proceedings against the apex poll body’s chief.

PTI Islamabad leader Ali Nawaz Awan on Saturday filed a contempt of court petition against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Awan contended in his petition that the high court had set aside a notification of the ECP from December 19 to postpone local government elections in the city.

“Yet the respondents utterly and glaringly ignored the directives and failed to conduct the local government elections by exhibiting the most contemptuous conduct,” he argued.

Awan continued that although voters from different constituencies, along with polling agents and candidates, reached different polling stations to exercise their fundamental right of franchise, enshrined in the Constitution, they found the polling stations closed.

“A clear contempt stands made out, and contempt proceedings are sought to be initiated,” he said.

Awan further directed that even though the finalization of candidates, polling scheme, the printing of ballot papers, and training of staff had been completed, the federal government decided to pass a law to increase the number of union councils and seek fresh delimitations with mala fide intentions to ‘frustrate the process’.

“The respondents blatantly have disregarded the judgement, and in consequence, thereof, the same despite clearly holding the field is being attempted to be rendered infructuous and not to be materialized/implemented and as such being aggrieved dissatisfied of the actions of the respondent federal government.

“The respondents were very well aware of the unambiguous and clear directions issued by this court since the order and judgement dated December 30, 2022, was announced in open court and in the presence of the officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan, which is pursuance of the judgement called an emergency session for consideration of the judgement and order, yet, thereafter failed to adhere the directions and despite being a regulator utterly failed to fulfil and perform its constitutional obligation and duty and hold elections on December 31, 2022, despite the fact that the order of this court,

The judgement and directions therein, dated December 30, 2022, have been entirely ignored, yet, the moot points forming the basis of the judgement have been ignored in totality to achieve what the respondents had set out for. They have left no qualms in their intentions to defeat the judgement and its dicta, unequivocally.

Despite crystal clear directives of this court, he “expressed inability to render support”, he said while referring to the government, noting that this lack of support violated the court’s directive.

He urged the court to hold the respondents in contempt for deliberately disobeying the unequivocal and unambiguous directions of this court qua holding of local government elections in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) as per the schedule already announced.

“The respondents may kindly be convicted and sentenced in an exemplary manner, in the interest of justice to maintain the sanctity of the judgements and orders of the court.

Read the full petition below