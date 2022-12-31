Govt keeps fuel prices unchanged for next fortnight

The federal government on Saturday announced that it will keep unchanged prices of petroleum products including petrol, diesel and kerosene oil.

The decision was announced in a televised address by Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

He said the government decided on the new prices in view of the weather across the country and per prime minister’s instructions to provide relief to the public, it has been decided that levy charged on light diesel oil and kerosene oil will be absorbed by the government, i.e. petroleum levy on the two products is being reduced amid an increase in international prices.

The prices of other fuels will also be maintained as per directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Price of petrol or gasoline was maintained until January 15 at Rs214.80. Petrol is primarily used in small passenger vehicle.

Similarly, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD), has been maintained at Rs227.80. HSD is primarily used in trucks and buses.

The price of Kerosene Oil has also been maintained at Rs172.01 per liter for the next fortnight.

Kerosene is used in lighting lamps and running small stoves.

Similarly, Light Diesel Oil (LDO) will be sold at Rs169 per liter.