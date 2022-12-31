Attention-seeker? Faisalabad boy climbs city’s iconic clock tower to ‘protest’

In a bizarre incident in Faisalabad on Saturday, a youth scaled the city’s iconic 117-year-old clock tower to protest a demand by his family to tie the knot as soon as possible.

He was finally subdued and brought down from the tower after efforts of three and a half hours.

Routine market life around the ‘Ghanta Ghar’ (clocktower) was jolted on Saturday afternoon when someone notice a youth climbing the tower after knocking out the guard.

Once reaching the top, the youth hurled a brick from the vantage point at people below.

This alarmed locals who called the police and rescue services.

A rescue official said that the suspect hurled a brick which struck his helmet.

Police and rescue workers managed to scale the building as well.

After a scuffle, they managed to safely subdue him.

The suspect was arrested and an investigation in the case has been as well.

When was the clock tower of Faisalabad built?

The Faisalabad Clock Tower formerly known as the Lyallpur Clock Tower is one of the oldest monuments still standing in its original state from the period of the British Raj.

It was built in 1905 by the British, when they ruled much of the South Asia during the 19th century.