Google creates festive doodle to ring in New Year

As the world prepares to bid farewell to 2022, and greet the incoming year 2023, Google commemorated the occasion with a special New Year’s Eve Doodle.

The animation features the word “2022” in the center with fireworks in the background.

When clicked, it takes users to Google’s celebratory New Year’s eve page filled with party confetti.

Conflict in Europe, price increases, and Lionel Messi’s victory in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar ensured that the year was full of joyful and tough moments alike.

In a statement, the tech search engine giant said, “Today’s Doodle celebrates New Year’s Eve, a time to reminisce about 2022 and look forward to a fresh start in 2023. Whether you’re setting off fireworks or setting goals for next year, here’s to the great things to come in 2023! 3… 2… 1…”

According to the Gregorian Calendar, December 31st marks the end of the year and at midnight, people around the world will celebrate with joy.

For many, a new year represents the chance for a “fresh beginning” and a chance to set new goals, whether it be going to the gym more often or eating healthier.