Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani set for a royal wedding in 2023

Bollywood’s rumored ‘it’ couple, Sidhath Malhotra and Kiara Advani, are all set to tie the knot, reported Indian media.

Despite the fact that neither Sidharth nor Kiara have acknowledged or confirmed their relationship, the two are frequently photographed together at airports and other social events.

Latest reports suggest that the Shershaah couple will be getting married next year in February in Rajasthan, India.

Indian website, ETimes reported, “Sidharth and Kiara are going to get married in February.

Their pre-wedding functions will happen on February 4 and 5, where their guests and families will celebrate the customary, Mehendi, Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies.

The wedding is expected to take place on the 6th.

They further revealed that the wedding is slated to take place at Jaisalmer Palace Hotel in Rajhastan, India.

“It is going to be a lavish event with high security,” the report said.

The report stated that on February 3, prior to the pre-wedding festivities, a group of security personnel and bodyguards will be sent to Jaisalmer.

Meanwhile, the actors were recently spotted by paparazzi as they arrived at the Mumbai airport one after the other to fly to an undisclosed location in ahead of the new year.