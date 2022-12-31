Enjoy responsibly: Govt lifts pillion-riding ban for Karachi

The Sindh government on Saturday quickly overturned a ban imposed on pillion riding in Karachi on new year’s eve. However, it asked the public to enjoy it responsibly.

A notification was issued on Saturday by the Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon to ban pillion riding in the city apart from display of weapons, aerial firing and fireworks.

However, Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday, through a message posted on the social media site Twitter, sought to override that order stating that there will be no ban on pillion riding.

“People may celebrate New Year,” he stated.

Memon, though, asked residents to celebrate responsibly.

“It’s a humble request, no aerial firing, no blockages of roads and no one-wheeling. Your security is our utmost priority,” he wrote.