Year 2022 saw major scandals, controversies in Pakistani Showbiz

The outgoing year saw many controversies surrounding our favorite showbiz stars and their craft. Check out the list of some of the major controversies in Pakistani entertainment industry for 2022.

Numerous Pakistani films were released in cinemas after a two year ban on cinema displays due to a novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The films released in the initial days of the year failed to do well, while some others barely even got a chance to showcase what they were capable of since they were banned.

Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer (non)release

Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer – a film based on Pakistan’s worst-known criminal, was supposed to be released in theaters on June 28 of 2022.

But it was stopped from screening by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The film premiered in Karachi, as it was passed by the Sindh and Punjab Censor Board, but the Punjab government later stopped its screening.

The decision of CBFC and Punjab government received severe criticism from the public.

In addition, the film’s director took to Twitter to express his displeasure with the ban.

The film could not be shown in domestic cinemas but achieved success in various international film festivals, including the 11th Annual DC South Asian Film Festival, and UK Asian Film Festival.

Screening tussle on The Legend of Maula Jatt

The biggest film of the year and perhaps the biggest ever film of the local cinema industry, The Legend of Maula Jatt was released in cinemas on October 13.

But before the release, immense controversy erupted when film distributors, producers, and cinema owners failed to agree to terms on ticket prices for the film.

As a result, the film was only released on limited screens in Pakistan.

Gradually, the rift between the makers and the cinema owners was resolved, and the movie got a nationwide release.

Bilal Lashari magnus opus The Legend of Maula Jatt has earned more than Rs2 billion globally.

Joyland movie success despite ban

First Pakistani queer-themed film Joyland got its biggest success when the film was screened at the Cannes Film Festival, and then it made its way to the Toronto Film Festival.

Joyland won the Jury Prize in the “Un Certain Regard” at Cannes.

After receiving international acclaim, voices started to raise against the screening of Joyland in Pakistan.

A controversy arose surrounding a decision to ban the film before its release on November 18, even though the Censor Board had issued a certificate for the exhibition of this film.

The screening of this film was banned by the Punjab government, and it was said that the film would not be allowed to be screened in Punjab.

Despite many controversies surrounding the film, Joyland became the first Pakistani feature film to be shortlisted for the Oscars.

Sonia Hussyn refuses to promote Tich Button

Ahead of the theatrical release of Tich Button, actor Sonya Hussyn sent a legal notice to the film’s producer, Urwa Hocane, citing a “breach of contract.”

In the legal notice Hussyn’s legal team reminded the Udaari actor that she “entered into a contractual” agreement with their client, Sonya, under the terms and conditions of which, she was bound to pay her a certain amount upon the completion of film’s shooting, which she did not.

But before the movie came out, tensions between celebrities were resolved, and Sonia joined the film’s promotional campaign and also attended the premiere.

Aima Baig, Tallulah Mayer controversy

After being engaged for a year, famous Pakistani singer, Aima Baig, suddenly announced that she had parted ways with Shehbaz Shigri on social media.

Soon after Baig’s announcement, a British model Taloulah Mair accused her of having an affair with her ‘ex- boyfriend’, Qais Ahmed, and later opened Pandora’s box against the singer.

In response, Aima Baig also spoke about the allegations made by Mair.

This controversy including Taloulah Mair, Qais Ahmad, Shehbaz Shigri, and Aima Beg remained in the news for a long time,

The year ended with Baig acknowledging that ‘mistakes were made’.

Feroze Khan Aliza Sultan’s messy divorce

In September, Feroze Khan and Aliza Sultan finalized their divorce, which was followed by the latter’s allegations of domestic abuse against the actor.

Later, a medico-legal report and photographs provided by Sultan went viral and the Pakistani entertainment industry alongside the public, demanded a ban on the actor.

Feroze Khan’s Khuda Aur Mohobbat 3 co-star, Iqra Aziz was offered a role against the actor after the controversy, but she refused to work with him again.

Feroze Khan was also cast opposite Iqra Aziz in a new drama, but Iqra refused to work with Feroze Khan, saying that she cannot work with someone who abuses his wife.

Feroze Khan and Aliza Sultan continue to fight for the custody of their children and child support in court.

Lux Style Awards accused of gender discrimination

Pakistani singer, Meesha Shafi raised her voice against the country’s ‘Oscars’, the Lux Style Awards, questioning why no female artist was nominated in any of the four music categories.

Soon after Shafi’s post, other female singers of Pakistan joined forces with her demanding accountability from the management of LSA.

Following criticism, the management of the Lux Style Awards removed the list of nominees, and later extended the portfolio submission deadline, claiming that they had not received entries from female artists in the music categories.

At the 21st Lux Style Awards, Pakistani singer Natasha Baig won the Live Performance of the Year Award and the Viewers’ Choice Award.