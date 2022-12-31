Afridi says PCB chief will decide on who will be captain of Pakistan cricket teams

Interim Chief Selector Shahid Afridi on Saturday said that any decision on who will retain the captaincy of the Pakistan’s cricket teams rests with the chairman of the cricket board as he called for improving the quality of pitches being prepared in the country.

He said this on Saturday during a visit to the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi along with Selection Committee Convener Haroon Rashid.

Speaking to the media after the visit, he addressed the question of Babar Azam’s captaincy.

The former national team captain stated that the decision on who leads the Test team is ultimately up to the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

However, Afridi continued to throw his weight behind Azam’s captaincy, praising the decision to target New Zealand in the first Test.

“Babar Azam is the backbone of the team,” Afridi stated, as he indicated that the selection committee fully supports him.

No to ‘dead pitches’

Afridi said that they they had instructed the curators to prepare better pitches for the second Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand which is due to commence from Monday, January 2.

Afridi emphasized that a “dead pitch” – as was witnessed during the first test match which ended in a draw on Friday, was not acceptable for the second Test.

He called on the curators to make a pitch that would allow for a ‘good cricket match’ with a bouncy surface

Communication troubles

During the media talk, Afridi acknowledged that there was some communication gap between the new management and the players even as he reiterated that he has an experienced team to work with.

“There seems to be lack of communication between the players,” he said.

National academies

Afridi also spoke about the importance of national academies and the need for affording domestic players opportunities to gain exposure.

In addition to discussing pitch preparation and player selection, Afridi also commented on the tenure of former Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim, saying that he made good selections and that many talented players were unearthed through his efforts.

When asked about the statements made by the former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja, Afridi stated that he was not aware of specific comments but chose to praise his efforts.