Pillion-riding banned in Karachi for New Year’s Eve

Even though the government has allowed the public to usher in the new year by celebrating at Sea View, it moved to impose a ban on pillion riding in the city for two days apart from a ban on display of weapons and aerial firing.

To avoid any untoward incident on new year’s eve, a notification was issued on Saturday which barred pillion riding in the city under Section 144.

Apart from pillion riding, the notice imposes a ban on firecrackers, aerial firing and display of weapons as well.

Karachi Central Deputy Commissioner Taha Saleem has been directed to take action against all those who violate the rules.

Earlier, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) district administration had banned pillion riding on new year’s eve.

Section 144 has already been imposed in federal capital from December 24 to January 1.