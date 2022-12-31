Football legend Pele remembered with tributes, devotion in Brazil

As the world mourns the loss of football legend Pele, who passed away in Sao Paulo at the age of 82 on Thursday after a battle with cancer, tributes and displays of devotion continue to pour in his native Brazil.

In the streets of Sao Paulo, pictures and posters of Pele have been displayed0 at every corner as people pay their respects to the man known as the “King of football.”

The great footballer’s last rites will be held on Monday, and many Brazilian citizens are returning to their ancestral homes to pay their respects.

Pele’s impact on the world of football was immense, and his contributions to the sport will not be forgotten.

As fans and fellow players remember the man who elevated football to a global phenomenon, it is clear that Pele’s legacy will continue to be felt for years to come.

His skill and passion for the game inspired generations of players and fans, and his impact on the sport will be remembered for generations to come.