‘Not holding polls shows ECP B-Team of govt,’ Imran

After the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the federal government failed to hold local body elections in the federal capital, the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claimed that it proved that the impartial poll body was nothing but a ‘B-Team’ of the federal government with the latter scared of going to polls.

This was stated by the former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday.

In a tweet on Saturday, Imran said that the coalition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government was running away from facing elections at this point.

“By not implementing IHC orders to hold LG elections in Islamabad today, ECP has again shown it is B team of Imported Govt & its backers,” he said.

The PDM, he said, was fearful of the people and was running away from all elections.

“Right to vote is a fundamental democratic norm, and PTI stands committed to it,” he stated.

Earlier on Friday evening, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold local government elections in the federal capital as per the original schedule of December 31.

However, at that point, there were less than 24 hours until the ECP had to open polls.

The ECP and the federal government tried to file an intra-court appeal against the matter on Friday evening, arguing that the time was too short to hold the polls, but it was late and the court staff had gone home by then. The appeal was then filed early on Saturday morning.