Goodbye old phones: WhatsApp will no longer work on 47 smartphone models
WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned by Facebook’s parent company Meta, has announced that it will stop providing updates and support for 47 smartphone models as of December 31.
The affected models include those made by major brands such as Apple, Samsung, Sony, and LG.
Users with these older models will receive a warning message before the app stops functioning altogether.
The move is intended to ensure that all WhatsApp users are using the latest version of the app, which includes enhanced security and privacy features.
The decision to stop supporting older models is due to their outdated operating systems, which are not compatible with the upgraded version of WhatsApp and future updates.
WhatsApp is a widely used messaging platform that provides free, end-to-end encrypted messaging services to billions of users around the world.
The decision to stop supporting certain smartphone models may be inconvenient for some users, but it is intended to ensure that all WhatsApp users have access to the most secure and up-to-date version of the app.
Full list of phones which will not be able to use WhatsApp from 31 December:
-
Apple iPhone 5
-
Apple iPhone 5c
-
Archos 53 Platinum
-
Grand S Flex ZTE
-
Grand X Quad V987 ZTE
-
HTC Desire 500
-
Huawei Ascend D
-
Huawei Ascend D1
-
Huawei Ascend D2
-
Huawei Ascend G740
-
Huawei Ascend Mate
-
Huawei Ascend P1
-
Quad XL
-
Lenovo A820
-
LG Enact
-
LG Lucid 2
-
LG Optimus 4X HD
-
LG Optimus F3
-
LG Optimus F3Q
-
LG Optimus F5
-
LG Optimus F6
-
LG Optimus F7
-
LG Optimus L2 II
-
LG Optimus L3 II
-
LG Optimus L3 II Dual
-
LG Optimus L4 II
-
LG Optimus L4 II Dual
-
LG Optimus L5
-
LG Optimus L5 Dual
-
LG Optimus L5 II
-
LG Optimus L7
-
LG Optimus L7 II
-
LG Optimus L7 II Dual
-
LG Optimus Nitro HD
-
Memo ZTE V956
-
Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
-
Samsung Galaxy Core
-
Samsung Galaxy S2
-
Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
-
Samsung Galaxy Trend II
-
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
-
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
-
Sony Xperia Arc S
-
Sony Xperia miro
-
Sony Xperia Neo L
-
Wiko Cink Five
-
Wiko Darknight ZT