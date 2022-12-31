Watch Live
Dark night of oppression is over, dawn of new hope upon us: Nawaz

Deposed prime minister accuses PTI of committing atrocities on pretext of accountability
Samaa Web Desk Dec 31, 2022
Deposed prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif said on Saturday said that the government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) focused solely on victimizing him and his family in the name of accountability.

In a statement issued on the occasion of the new year, the PML-N supremo congratulated the nation on the new year.

He prayed that the new year brings new hope, development, progress, prosperity and stability for the nation.

Nawaz further expressed the hope that he would soon celebrate happiness with the people of Pakistan in a comment which hinted at his return later in 2023.

The evening of oppression will soon be a new dawn and we will celebrate days of happiness together with the entire nation, said Nawaz Sharif.

