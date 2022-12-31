Smoking on planes can cost you

The national flag carrier has introduced new, heavy fines for crew smoking on board aircraft.

Smoking, in all shapes and formats, is banned on flights, domestic or international, as per Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) directives.

Now, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has proposed fines for those caught smoking on board.

According to the letter by PIA’s Flight Operations Chief Capt Syed Asif Gilani issued on December 26, recently, a PIA aircraft was subject to Safety Assessment of Foreign Aircraft (SAFA).

During the inspection, the letter said that the cockpit crew were found violating the strict ‘no smoking on board’ policy.

“PIACL corporate policy has zero-tolerance against smoking on board,” the letter read.

It added that those found violating the policy would be fined a sum of up to Rs100,000.

“As per previous circulars, it is again reiterated that the other crew members are required to report such violations.”

Should the other crew of the aircraft fail to report the violation, they would be deemed to be equal violators and will face a similar fine.

“Crew is hereby again reminded for adherence to policy,” he said.

It is worth noting that on every flight (domestic or international), announcements are made that smoking on board, whether by conventional or electronic, is not allowed on board during flights.