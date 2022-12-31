Ushna Shah believes Pakistan’s religious minorities have no voice

In light of reports of Daya Bheel’s tragic murder, Pakistani actor Ushna Shah has criticized the treatment of religious minorities in the country.

On Friday, the Bashar Momin actor took to her Twitter to express her displeasure with how Pakistani religious minorities are treated in the nation.

She wrote, “Daya Bheel, a Sindhi Hindu raped, murdered and decapitated in the most heinous manner yet barely any media outrage. Why aren’t we speaking about this.”

Daya Bheel, a 44-year-old widow, was allegedly murdered on Tuesday, and her mutilated body was discovered in a field half a kilometer from her home in the Deputy Sahab village, 18 kilometers from the Sindh’s Sanghar district office.

In a follow-up tweet, she said that a large number of minorities in Pakistan have no voice, just like late Daya Bheel.

The Habs star wrote, “I have some close Hindu Pakistani friends. Wonderful, kind people, some are even like family to me. They happen to be from privileged homes. I shudder to think that their lives would have been bad if they had not been, like the majority of minorities, who have no voice #dayabhel.”