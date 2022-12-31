Islamabad LG polls: ECP finally appeals against IHC decision

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday morning finally filed an intra-court appeal against a decision of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) which had ordered the apex poll body to hold local government (LG) polls in Islamabad within hours on the morning of December 31.

On Friday evening, IHC’s Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir had issued an 11-page detailed decision on Friday evening, stating that ensuring local body system was the primary responsibility of the federal and provincial governments and directed to hold polls as per the original schedule.

However, the order meant that the ECP had less that 24 hours to hold the elections. This was termed as impractical by the apex poll body and the federal government.

But attempts by the federal government and the ECP went in vain to file an intra-court appeal before the court on Friday evening since the court had closed for the day.

Finally, the petition had been filed on Saturday morning.

Islamabad High Court ruling

The order said that all such actions of governments are liable to be annulled by the courts which disempower local government systems, thereby violating Article 140-A of the Constitution, the decision stated.

It added that the courts are bound by the Constitution to uphold the institutional requirements of the Election Commission.

The government had declared the decision of IHC to hold local body elections in Islamabad on Saturday unworkable.

While, ECP and the federal government completely failed to manage the polling scheduled today, as all the polling stations are closed.

The process of polling could not be commenced as there is no electoral staff present at the polling stations, while the voters are standing and waiting in long queues carrying their identity cards to get votes casted.

IHC on Friday accepted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) petitions and ordered holding LG elections in the federal capital on December 31.

Earlier, the court disposed of the PTI and JI plea challenging the postponement of Islamabad LG polls.