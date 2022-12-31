President Alvi approves bill obligating sign language interpreters for TV programs

President Dr Arif Alvi has signed a bill into law what mandates media houses to appoint sign language interpreters for television programs.

He signed the Access to the Media (Deaf) Persons Act, 2022, into law.

A statement issued by the Aiwan-e-Sadr stated that the act will fully come into force six months after the commencement of the Act.

Once enforced, the government shall not allow to broadcast any news bulletin on the national broadcaster, state or private run electronic media, private television channels, cable TV or any other broadcast media without sign language interpreters.

The act urged that all government and private owned media houses shall appoint sign language interpreters, within six months.