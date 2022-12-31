President Alvi approve bill obliging sign language interpreters for TV programs

President Dr Arif Alvi showed his acceptence to the Access to the Media (Deaf) Persons Act, 2022.

The president house press release stated that, after six months of the commencement of the Act, the government shall not allow to broadcast any news bulletin on the national broadcaster, state or private run electronic media, private television channels, cable TV or any other broadcast media without Pakistan sign language interpreters.

It also stated that one year after the commencement of Act, any program, entertainment, advertisement, talk show, drama, film or any other pictorial segment on the national broadcaster, media, private television channels, cable TV will not be broadcasted without the sign language interpreters.

The act urged that all government and private owned media houses shall appoint sign language interpreters, within six months.