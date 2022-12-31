‘Technocrat government’ ruled out by law minister

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar all but ruled out the establishment of an interim, technocrat government in Pakistan in the place of the incumbent rulers and the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Speaking exclusively to SAMAA TV, Tarar said that “In the constitution, there is no such thing called a ‘technocrat set up’.”

He was speaking on Friday in the backdrop of IHC’s directions to the ECP to hold local bodies elections in Islamabad on December 31 (today).

Rana Sanaullah on technocrat govt

Commenting on rumors of an interim technocrat government being formed in the country, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah ruled out any such unconstitutional format and termed it as the manifestations of a diseased brain.

He was talking to SAMAA TV host Nadeem Malik on the show, Nadeem Malik Live program.

Rana Sanaullah chided Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for changing his stance on holding the next general elections.

“Just two days ago, Imran was saying that the upcoming general elections would be held in March or April, but now he is talking about a n interim technocrat set up,” he said.

He commented that despite PTI’s desires and moves, the elections will be held on time in October 2023.