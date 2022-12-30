Appealing capital LB polls order: Govt returns empty handed from IHC

The federal government could not file a last minute intra-court appeal against a verdict directing to hold local body elections in the Islamabad on the original date of December 31 (Saturday).

The government team had to return empty handed as the court’s registry to receive the government application had closed.

After the Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold local bodies elections in Islamabad on December 31 as planned, in an order issued less than 24 hours until polling stations were due to open, the government and ECP decided to file intra-court appeals against the verdict.

The government and the apex poll body wanted to argue that it was simply not possible to hold polls at some 1,000 polling stations on such a short notice.

But, when the government team reached the IHC on Friday evening, the staff of the judicial branch of the court had gone home for the day and the offices were closed with no one to receive the appeal.

Citing sources, it was reported that ECP staff were also out of station due to the long new year weekend which would make it impossible to transport polling material to polling stations along with the requisite staff in time.

‘Polls practically not possible’

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that it was practically not possible to conduct local body elections in Islamabad in such a short time.

Talking to SAMAA TV, Tarar said that the court had announced the decision but the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was the implementing authority which has yet to receive the written order.

“There is an option of appeal against the verdict that will be exercised,” he said.

Senator Azam Nazir Tarar further said that there was a constitutional and democratic way to hold elections. He announced to devise strategy on the IHC verdict.

It should be noted that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had on Friday announced its verdict over delays in holding of local bodies polls in Islamabad.

The court ordered the ECP to conduct elections in 101 union councils of the city as per the original plan for December 31.