Pillion-riding banned in Islamabad for new year’s eve

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) district administration Friday banned pillion riding to avoid any untoward events on new year eve celebrations.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon issued a notification in this regard on Friday.

The decision has been taken to prevent terror attacks by miscreants.

Earlier, Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon imposed on Friday a ban on pillion riding across the city for two days.

Section 144 in capital

The ICT administration has already imposed Section 144 in the Islamabad for a period of two weeks from December 24 to January 1.