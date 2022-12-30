Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Cost cutting: Islamabad, Karachi airports likely to outsource their operations

PM Shehbaz directs authorities to complete the task
Samaa Web Desk Dec 30, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

In a cost-saving measure, the federal government has decided to outsource operations of the Islamabad and Karachi airports, citing it a profitable step which is common in different parts of the world.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday presided over a meeting with officials of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The premier directed to constitute a committee to complete the task of outsourcing of both international airports.

The participants were told that outsourcing of airports was a profitable measure and many international airports around the world have done it as well

The meeting was apprised that the process would be completed under public-private partnership.

It was also told that Pakistan International Airline (PIA) earned historic profit of Rs172 billion in 2022. Currently, the national flag carrier was operating 330 flights a week.

The meeting was also told that steps have been taken for to vacate the ban on PIA entering European Union (EU) countries.

europe

PIA

PIA Losses

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div