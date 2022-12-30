Cost cutting: Islamabad, Karachi airports likely to outsource their operations
In a cost-saving measure, the federal government has decided to outsource operations of the Islamabad and Karachi airports, citing it a profitable step which is common in different parts of the world.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday presided over a meeting with officials of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).
The premier directed to constitute a committee to complete the task of outsourcing of both international airports.
The participants were told that outsourcing of airports was a profitable measure and many international airports around the world have done it as well
The meeting was apprised that the process would be completed under public-private partnership.
It was also told that Pakistan International Airline (PIA) earned historic profit of Rs172 billion in 2022. Currently, the national flag carrier was operating 330 flights a week.
The meeting was also told that steps have been taken for to vacate the ban on PIA entering European Union (EU) countries.