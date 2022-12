The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday reduced the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs11.59 per kilogram for January.

The new price of LPG is fixed at Rs204.35 per kg.

With a decrease of Rs136.86 per kg, the new and revised price of a domestic LPG cylinder is fixed at Rs2,411.43.

It is pertinent to note that the price of domestic LPG cylinder was Rs2548.29.