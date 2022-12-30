Balochistan govt notifies parliamentary commission on missing persons

Balochistan government on Friday notified a parliamentary commission on the missing persons in light of the orders of Balochistan High Court (BHC).

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau will head the parliamentary commission.

Balochistan Assembly MPAs Asad Ullah Baloch, Zahid Raiki, Malik Naseer Shahwani, and Zamrak Achakzai are its members.

The additional chief secretary of Balochistan will be the secretary of the commission.

The commission will probe into the missing persons’ cases and it will also look into shady anti-state activities of the victims.