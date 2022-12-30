Babar Azam says Pakistan were trying to win game in last session

Pakistan Cricket Team’s captain Babar Azam confirmed in his press conference after the match on Friday, that he declared because he wanted a result.

Pakistan declared with two wickets in hand and gave visitors a target of 138 runs in 15 overs to win the Test match.

Babar Azam said in the conference that bad light stopped play or else they could have made things interesting with few more wickets.

The skipper praised Imam-ul-Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel and Muhammad Wasim junior for saving the Test match.

He also talked about the selections of interim selection committee and said he was consulted before they made decisions.

Babar Azam also said that Sarfaraz Ahmed was under pressure as he was making a comeback after four years but he batted very well.