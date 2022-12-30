Terrorism threat to mar New Year celebrations in Islamabad

Amid terrorism threats and recent wave that hit the country’s northern part including a blast in Islamabad, the authorities have decided to shut down five key recreational points ahead on the New Year’s Eve.

According to the sources, the decision has been taken to prevent scores of people grouping at a spot on New Year’s Eve as there is a fear of terrorism.

On December 23, a suicide bomber blew himself up in a densely populated, residential area of the federal capital, martyring a police official and injuring at least 10 others.

A police spokesperson said that the personnel saw a taxi on a service road in Islamabad’s Sector I-10/4 near the residential street 31.

When police tried to stop the suspicious vehicle, the suicide bomber blew himself up.

Hence, considering the threat; the people will not be allowed to gather in F-9 Park, Centaurus, Safa Mall, Lake View Park and Faisal Masjid to welcome 2023.

Islamabad deputy commissioner (DC) directed the assistant commissioners (ACs) to implement the orders.