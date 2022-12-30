ICC nominate Babar Azam for Men’s Cricketer of the Year award

International Cricket Council (ICC) nominated Pakistan’s captain and run machine Babar Azam for Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Player of the Year on Friday.

ICC announced the nominees in a press release. England’s Ben Stokes, Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza Butt and New Zealand’s Tim Southee were also nominated.

Babar Azam was among the top scorers of all three formats in 2022. But his best came in Test cricket where he scored four centuries against four different countries.

He was top scorer in Test cricket and also top scorer of all three formats combined with 2598 runs.

Babar Azam became first captain to score 25 half-centuries and centuries combined with 17 half-centuries and eight centuries in all three formats.

He could become second Pakistani cricketer to win the Garfield Sobers Trophy, after Shaheen Shah Afridi won it in 2021.

Muhammad Rizwan nominated for T20 Award

Muhammad Rizwan, who was T20 Cricketer of the Year in 2021, was nominated for the award for the second year in a row.

ICC also nominated India’s Suryakumar Yadav, Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza Butt and England’s Sam Curran.

Last year Babar Azam won ODI Cricketer of the Year, Muhammad Rizwan won T20 Cricketer of the year whereas Shaheen Shah Afridi won Garfield Sobers Cricketer of the Year award.