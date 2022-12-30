Shahid Afridi adds Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail to ODI probable squad

Pakistan Cricket Team’s interim chief selector Shahid Afridi added Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail to the probables list on Friday, for the One-Day International (ODI) series against New Zealand, after they passed the fitness test.

Shahid Afridi announced it in a tweet that 22-man squad is now expanded to 24.

Both players scored a half-century few days back in National T20 Cup. Afridi also appreciated their performances in his tweet.

Haris Sohail last played ODI for Pakistan in October 2020 against Zimbabwe and last represented Pakistan in Tests against New Zealand in 2021 January.

On the other hand, Fakhar Zaman played only one match in T20 World Cup against Netherlands and was unavailable since then.

Pakistan and New Zealand will play three match ODI series in Karachi. This series is also important as ODI World Cup will be played in India in 2023.