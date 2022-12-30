NSC recommends ‘extraordinary’ measures to stop currency smuggling, eliminate terrorism

In light of the country’s current financial crisis, the National Security Council (NSC) has recommended extraordinary steps at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border to stop the smuggling of foreign currency into Afghanistan.

The NSA meeting, which was presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday, covered a multitude of issues including the full implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) for uprooting terrorism threat in the country; a press release said.

The conference included briefings from representatives of the armed forces on the country’s law and order situation.

The meeting also covered the subsequent negotiations between the government and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

DG ISI briefed about ongoing negotiations, and it was emphasized that the party breaking the agreement should face strict action.

Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar also briefed the participants about the prevailing economic condition of the country.

Addressing the participants, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the country has obtained peace by yielding sacrifices and the government would not tolerate any entity willing to destroy it.

He pledged that those who challenged the sovereignty and integrity of the nation would not get a hiding.

He continued by urging the nation to stand by the valiant armed forces against terrorism.

The NSC meeting will be held on January 2 again.