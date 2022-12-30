FutureLearn offers free digital learning to Afghan women following ban

FutureLearn, a British digital education platform, announced on Thursday that it will offer free access to its premium digital learning platform to Afghan women during the Taliban’s ban on their participation in higher education.

The move comes in response to the Taliban’s recent decision to ban women from attending universities in Afghanistan.

The move sparked international condemnation and protests within the country.

Jo Johnson, Chairman of FutureLearn, said, “For girls and women who can access the internet and afford the time, this could be a lifeline. While this is of course no silver bullet – poor connectivity, poverty and language barriers mean many women may not be able to access the material – it can nonetheless play a valuable part in enabling women in Afghanistan to assert their inalienable human right to education.”

Girls and women with internet access will be able to study short courses and expert tracks from top British universities at no cost to themselves through a free subscription to the FutureLearn platform.

The platform, which was set up by the Open University in 2012 and is now owned by Global University Systems, offers over 1,200 courses and is partnered with 26 of the top 30 UK universities, including 21 of the 24 Russell Group institutions.

Lord Mark Malloch-Brown, President of the Open Society Foundation, praised the move as a “welcome sign” of the commitment to fighting for human rights for all Afghans.

He said,“The Taliban think the world has forgotten them; we mustn’t. This commendable move by FutureLearn to open up its platform to women denied their rights under this regime will play a useful part in keeping education within reach of those with an internet connection. It is a welcome sign that our commitment to fighting for human rights for all Afghans remains strong.”