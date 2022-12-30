Pak vs NZ: Pakistan draw Karachi Test after late scare

Pakistan managed to draw the Karachi Test against New Zealand on Friday after a scare in last session on Day five.

Pakistan started the last session with a lead of 75 runs and only three wickets in hand.

Saud Shakeel and Muhammad Wasim Junior had a match saving partnership of 71 runs for the eighth wicket.

Saud Shakeel scored a fifty in fourth consecutive match with a six.

Muhammad Wasim junior was dismissed was 45 whereas Saud Shakeel remained not out on 55.

Babar Azam declared to set a target of 138 runs for New Zealand in last hour of the match.

Abrar Ahmed dismissed Michael Bracewell but Tom Latham kept playing aggressive shots.

New Zealand were 61/1 in 7.3 overs when umpires stopped the play due to bad light.

Second session

Pakistan had a lead of 75 runs and had only three wickets in hand at Tea on Friday, on the last day of Karachi Test match against New Zealand.

Saud Shakeel, the last hope for Pakistan to save the Test, was batting on 23 whereas Muhammad Wasim junior was not out on 20.

Pakistan were comfortable at one point, when Sarfaraz Ahmed completed his second fifty of the match.

After his dismissal, Salman Ali Agha also departed after scoring just six runs whereas Imam-ul-Haq got stumped in nervous nineties on 96.

First session

Pakistan Cricket Team saved themselves from an innings defeat on Friday, but still needed to bat at least one more to draw the Karachi Test match against New Zealand.

The night watchman Nauman Ali did not survive for long on the fifth day and was by Michael Bracewell for his overnight score four runs.

Captain Babar Azam finished the year with 2598 runs as he was dismissed LBW by Ish Sodhi for 14 runs.

Pakistan still needed 74 runs to save themselves from an innings defeated when Sarfaraz Ahmed joined Imam-ul-Haq on crease.

Imam-ul-Haq scored his sixth Test fifty after facing 92 deliveries.

Imam-ul-Haq was batting on 81 and Sarfaraz Ahmed was on 49 when they went for a Lunch break.

Pakistan lead by seven runs with six wickets in hand. Sarfaraz Ahmed and Imam-ul-Haq’s partnership and role will the important for Pakistan to save the match.