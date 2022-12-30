Pak vs NZ: Imam, Sarfaraz rescue after Babar’s dismissal on last day

Pakistan Cricket Team saved themselves from an innings defeat on Friday, but still needed to bat at least one more to draw the Karachi Test match against New Zealand.

The night watchman Nauman Ali did not survive for long on the fifth day and was by Michael Bracewell for his overnight score four runs.

Captain Babar Azam finished the year with 2598 runs as he was dismissed LBW by Ish Sodhi for 14 runs.

Pakistan still needed 74 runs to save themselves from an innings defeated when Sarfaraz Ahmed joined Imam-ul-Haq on crease.

Imam-ul-Haq scored his sixth Test fifty after facing 92 deliveries.

Imam-ul-Haq was batting on 81 and Sarfaraz Ahmed was on 49 when they went for a Lunch break.

Pakistan lead by seven runs with six wickets in hand. Sarfaraz Ahmed and Imam-ul-Haq’s partnership and role will the important for Pakistan to save the match.