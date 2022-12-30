ICT police call 1000 FC personnel for security

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has decided to beef up security of the federal capital and called 1,000 Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel to assist the police at the checkposts.

The decision has been taken following the suicide car bomb blast in the federal capital that left one policeman martyred and 10 injured.

ICT Police wrote a letter to interior ministry, demanding 1,000 FC personnel for enhancing security.

Residents are requested to report any suspicious activity on Police Helpline Number 15.

The FC officials will be deployed at the checkposts created at 25 locations in Islamabad, to aid the police in enhancing their security and checking procedures.

ICT police tweeted that residents are being checked at different locations, so people are advised to leave from home a bit earlier to reach the destination on time.